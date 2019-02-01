STI India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in December 2018 down 51.94% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2018 down 720.6% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2018 down 995.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.
STI India shares closed at 10.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE)
|
|STI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.97
|19.43
|8.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.97
|19.43
|8.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|10.15
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.05
|2.08
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|2.47
|3.35
|3.64
|Employees Cost
|3.84
|4.20
|4.81
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.99
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|1.24
|1.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.79
|-2.58
|-2.57
|Other Income
|0.05
|7.52
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|4.94
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.75
|4.94
|-0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.75
|4.94
|-0.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.75
|4.94
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.75
|4.94
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|29.00
|29.00
|29.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|1.70
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|1.70
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|1.70
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|1.70
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited