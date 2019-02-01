STI India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in December 2018 down 51.94% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2018 down 720.6% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2018 down 995.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

STI India shares closed at 10.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE)