Stewart Mackert Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, up 1.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in December 2018 up 1.14% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98.57% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 85.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2017.

Stewart Mackert EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2017.

Stewart Mackert shares closed at 35.25 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)