Sterlite Technologies: Strong growth in earnings to continue

Sterlite Technologies, which has a strong competitive position in the industry, is in a sweet spot to take the advantages of a global upturn in the optical fibre business. This has already started reflecting on its financials with the company delivering 87.5 percent growth in earnings during the quarter ended June 2018.

The growth trend in earnings is expected to remain robust for the next two years backed by a strong order book, capacity expansion and contribution from the value-added products. The recent acquisition of a European company will also add to the overall earnings in the coming years. The company has guided to $100 million or about Rs 680 crore profits by the end of 2020. In FY18, the company reported a profit of Rs 332 crore on a sales of Rs 3177 crore.

All round growth

Meanwhile, strong growth in quarterly results was a reflection of higher margins. During the quarter, the company reported 18 percent growth in revenues to Rs 877 core. Segments such as products and services business recorded robust growth led by surging order book and demand from the industry.

Interestingly, the capacity utilisation across segments has been rising, which in turn is leading to higher operating margins. Its optical fibre cable business is operating at a capacity utilisation of close to 90 percent. Besides, the contribution from value-added products has been rising.

To put this in perspective, the company saw 190 basis points increase in margins to 27.9 percent in the quarter. Higher growth in revenues coupled with expansion in margins resulted in a good growth in net profits. During the quarter, the company’s profit grew by 87.5 percent to Rs 128.5 crore.

Key growth drivers

The company is hopeful of maintaining strong growth led by better global demand and robust growth in the order book.

Apart from the core business, its other growing segments such as system integration, which is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 1,000 crore, remains on a strong footing on the back of pending order of Rs 3,500 crore from the Indian Navy.

On an overall basis, the company is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 6,000 crore, which has almost doubled from Rs 3,000 crore last year in June. Its order book is currently almost 2 times its FY18 sales.

The company is expanding its capacities from 30 million fibre km to 50 million fibre km by December 2018 or mid-2019. Moreover, the European acquisition of Metallurgica Bresciana, which is operating at 3 million fibre kilometer (fkm) and can be expanded up to 5 million fkm, would further add to overall capacity and margins. Notably, expansion at Metallurgica Bresciana can take place without much capex or incremental cost, leading to cost benefits and improvement in overall return ratios.

Valuations

The stock, at the current market price, is trading at 21 times its FY20 estimated earnings, which is quite reasonable in the light of improving return ratios and strong growth in earnings over the next few years. Factors such as recent European acquisition, robust order book, and optic fibre capacity expansion would support higher earnings growth.

