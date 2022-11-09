Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 1,268.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 106.62% from Rs. 90.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.13% from Rs. 227.14 crore in September 2021.
Sterlite Techno shares closed at 167.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sterlite Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,336.00
|1,270.00
|1,268.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,336.00
|1,270.00
|1,268.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|559.00
|638.00
|582.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.00
|18.00
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|61.00
|-53.00
|25.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|199.00
|153.00
|143.34
|Depreciation
|55.00
|54.00
|54.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|377.00
|407.00
|299.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.00
|53.00
|162.87
|Other Income
|11.00
|12.00
|9.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.00
|65.00
|172.86
|Interest
|67.00
|61.00
|50.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.00
|4.00
|122.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.00
|4.00
|122.40
|Tax
|-5.00
|2.00
|31.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.00
|2.00
|90.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.00
|2.00
|90.64
|Equity Share Capital
|80.00
|80.00
|79.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.05
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.05
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.05
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.05
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited