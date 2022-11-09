 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 1,268.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 106.62% from Rs. 90.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.13% from Rs. 227.14 crore in September 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 167.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.47% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,336.00 1,270.00 1,268.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,336.00 1,270.00 1,268.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 559.00 638.00 582.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.00 18.00 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 61.00 -53.00 25.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 199.00 153.00 143.34
Depreciation 55.00 54.00 54.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 377.00 407.00 299.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.00 53.00 162.87
Other Income 11.00 12.00 9.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.00 65.00 172.86
Interest 67.00 61.00 50.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.00 4.00 122.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.00 4.00 122.40
Tax -5.00 2.00 31.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.00 2.00 90.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.00 2.00 90.64
Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 79.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.05 2.28
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.05 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.05 2.28
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.05 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 09, 2022
