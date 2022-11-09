English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 1,268.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 106.62% from Rs. 90.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.13% from Rs. 227.14 crore in September 2021.

    Sterlite Techno shares closed at 167.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.47% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Sterlite Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,336.001,270.001,268.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,336.001,270.001,268.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials559.00638.00582.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.0018.000.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.00-53.0025.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost199.00153.00143.34
    Depreciation55.0054.0054.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses377.00407.00299.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.0053.00162.87
    Other Income11.0012.009.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.0065.00172.86
    Interest67.0061.0050.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.004.00122.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.004.00122.40
    Tax-5.002.0031.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.002.0090.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.002.0090.64
    Equity Share Capital80.0080.0079.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.052.28
    Diluted EPS-0.160.052.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.052.28
    Diluted EPS-0.160.052.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm