Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,336.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 1,268.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 106.62% from Rs. 90.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.13% from Rs. 227.14 crore in September 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 167.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.47% over the last 12 months.