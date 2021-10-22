Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,268.48 crore, up 41.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,268.48 crore in September 2021 up 41.04% from Rs. 899.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.64 crore in September 2021 up 85.13% from Rs. 48.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.14 crore in September 2021 up 34.36% from Rs. 169.05 crore in September 2020.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2020.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 276.50 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and 82.15% over the last 12 months.