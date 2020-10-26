172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sterlite-techno-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-899-38-crore-down-28-83-y-o-y-6017781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 899.38 crore, down 28.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 899.38 crore in September 2020 down 28.83% from Rs. 1,263.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.96 crore in September 2020 down 69.39% from Rs. 159.97 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.05 crore in September 2020 down 39.86% from Rs. 281.08 crore in September 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.97 in September 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 156.10 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 70.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.24% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations899.38745.161,263.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations899.38745.161,263.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials438.81326.34595.26
Purchase of Traded Goods0.760.312.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.2115.9730.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost107.71116.21138.99
Depreciation58.1857.9061.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses187.51156.65223.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.2071.78212.35
Other Income9.677.637.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.8779.41220.06
Interest44.0646.3256.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.8133.09163.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.8133.09163.18
Tax17.859.233.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.9623.86159.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.9623.86159.97
Equity Share Capital79.1479.8980.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.593.97
Diluted EPS1.210.593.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.593.97
Diluted EPS1.210.593.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.