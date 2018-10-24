Sterlite Techno Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,015.57 crore, up 46.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,015.57 crore in September 2018 up 46.38% from Rs. 693.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.03 crore in September 2018 up 115.97% from Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.90 crore in September 2018 up 64.54% from Rs. 139.72 crore in September 2017.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2017.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 318.80 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 22.36% over the last 12 months.