Sterlite Techno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.77 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.77 crore in March 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,304.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.63 crore in March 2022 down 129.88% from Rs. 109.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2022 down 69.76% from Rs. 260.15 crore in March 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 214.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.25% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,328.77 1,301.32 1,304.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,328.77 1,301.32 1,304.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 721.54 865.62 686.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.94 0.09 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.78 -90.27 -33.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 160.73 170.42 142.41
Depreciation 54.64 50.55 49.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 387.24 408.76 283.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.46 -103.85 176.65
Other Income 21.58 19.74 34.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.04 -84.11 210.89
Interest 62.71 59.70 53.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.67 -143.81 157.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.67 -143.81 157.27
Tax -6.04 -36.34 48.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.63 -107.47 109.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.63 -107.47 109.20
Equity Share Capital 79.55 79.44 79.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -2.71 2.75
Diluted EPS -0.82 -2.71 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -2.71 2.75
Diluted EPS -0.82 -2.71 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
