Sterlite Techno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.77 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y
April 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,328.77 crore in March 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,304.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.63 crore in March 2022 down 129.88% from Rs. 109.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2022 down 69.76% from Rs. 260.15 crore in March 2021.
Sterlite Techno shares closed at 214.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.25% over the last 12 months.
|Sterlite Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,328.77
|1,301.32
|1,304.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,328.77
|1,301.32
|1,304.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|721.54
|865.62
|686.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.94
|0.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.78
|-90.27
|-33.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|160.73
|170.42
|142.41
|Depreciation
|54.64
|50.55
|49.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|387.24
|408.76
|283.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|-103.85
|176.65
|Other Income
|21.58
|19.74
|34.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.04
|-84.11
|210.89
|Interest
|62.71
|59.70
|53.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.67
|-143.81
|157.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.67
|-143.81
|157.27
|Tax
|-6.04
|-36.34
|48.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.63
|-107.47
|109.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.63
|-107.47
|109.20
|Equity Share Capital
|79.55
|79.44
|79.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-2.71
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-2.71
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-2.71
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-2.71
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
