Sterlite Techno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.77 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.77 crore in March 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,304.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.63 crore in March 2022 down 129.88% from Rs. 109.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2022 down 69.76% from Rs. 260.15 crore in March 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 214.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.25% over the last 12 months.