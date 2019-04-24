Sterlite Techno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,788.66 crore, up 132.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,788.66 crore in March 2019 up 132.8% from Rs. 768.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.04 crore in March 2019 up 95.38% from Rs. 98.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.20 crore in March 2019 up 75.14% from Rs. 206.81 crore in March 2018.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2018.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 202.25 on April 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -42.31% over the last 12 months.