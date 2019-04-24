App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Techno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,788.66 crore, up 132.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,788.66 crore in March 2019 up 132.8% from Rs. 768.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.04 crore in March 2019 up 95.38% from Rs. 98.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.20 crore in March 2019 up 75.14% from Rs. 206.81 crore in March 2018.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2018.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 202.25 on April 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -42.31% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,788.66 1,231.19 768.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,788.66 1,231.19 768.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,254.58 619.90 349.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.53 13.92 9.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -160.33 -24.31 -54.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.79 118.96 81.75
Depreciation 41.23 42.43 49.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 219.16 248.76 192.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 308.70 211.53 140.60
Other Income 12.27 10.06 16.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.97 221.59 157.45
Interest 27.73 23.31 27.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 293.24 198.28 130.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 293.24 198.28 130.35
Tax 100.20 68.61 31.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.04 129.67 98.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.04 129.67 98.80
Equity Share Capital 80.51 80.48 80.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.80 3.23 2.48
Diluted EPS 4.75 3.19 2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.80 3.23 2.48
Diluted EPS 4.75 3.19 2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 23, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies

