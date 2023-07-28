Sterlite Techno Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,155.00 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,155.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.06% from Rs. 1,270.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.00 crore in June 2023 up 1800% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2023 up 39.5% from Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 150.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.45% over the last 12 months.