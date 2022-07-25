Sterlite Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,270.00 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,270.00 crore in June 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 1,122.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 98.48% from Rs. 131.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 214.53 crore in June 2021.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 147.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.