 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterlite Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,270.00 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,270.00 crore in June 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 1,122.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 98.48% from Rs. 131.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 214.53 crore in June 2021.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 147.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,270.00 1,328.77 1,122.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,270.00 1,328.77 1,122.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 638.00 721.54 549.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.00 29.94 1.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.00 -27.78 -25.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 153.00 160.73 136.21
Depreciation 54.00 54.64 49.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 407.00 387.24 254.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.00 2.46 156.51
Other Income 12.00 21.58 8.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.00 24.04 164.63
Interest 61.00 62.71 46.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.00 -38.67 118.39
Exceptional Items -- -- 52.75
P/L Before Tax 4.00 -38.67 171.14
Tax 2.00 -6.04 39.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.00 -32.63 131.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.00 -32.63 131.26
Equity Share Capital 80.00 79.55 79.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.82 3.31
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.82 3.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.82 3.31
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.82 3.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.