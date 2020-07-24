Sterlite Techno Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 745.16 crore, down 44.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.16 crore in June 2020 down 44.59% from Rs. 1,344.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.86 crore in June 2020 down 82.66% from Rs. 137.63 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.31 crore in June 2020 down 55.43% from Rs. 308.11 crore in June 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.42 in June 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 137.00 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)