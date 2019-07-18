Sterlite Techno Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,344.82 crore, up 62.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,344.82 crore in June 2019 up 62.57% from Rs. 827.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.63 crore in June 2019 up 31.72% from Rs. 104.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.11 crore in June 2019 up 41.18% from Rs. 218.24 crore in June 2018.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2018.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 168.20 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.82% returns over the last 6 months and -45.71% over the last 12 months.