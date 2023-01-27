Sterlite Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.00 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,471.00 1,336.00 1,301.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,471.00 1,336.00 1,301.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 685.00 559.00 865.62 Purchase of Traded Goods 73.00 40.00 0.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.00 61.00 -90.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 134.00 199.00 170.42 Depreciation 50.00 55.00 50.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 359.00 377.00 408.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.00 45.00 -103.85 Other Income 52.00 11.00 19.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.00 56.00 -84.11 Interest 76.00 67.00 59.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.00 -11.00 -143.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 126.00 -11.00 -143.81 Tax 25.00 -5.00 -36.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.00 -6.00 -107.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -48.00 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.00 -6.00 -107.47 Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 79.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 -0.16 -2.71 Diluted EPS 1.33 -0.16 -2.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 -0.16 -2.71 Diluted EPS 1.33 -0.16 -2.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited