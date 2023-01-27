Sterlite Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.00 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,471.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.04% from Rs. 1,301.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2022 up 149.32% from Rs. 107.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.00 crore in December 2022 up 850.89% from Rs. 33.56 crore in December 2021.
Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2021.
|Sterlite Techno shares closed at 179.60 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.
|Sterlite Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,471.00
|1,336.00
|1,301.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,471.00
|1,336.00
|1,301.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|685.00
|559.00
|865.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.00
|40.00
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.00
|61.00
|-90.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|134.00
|199.00
|170.42
|Depreciation
|50.00
|55.00
|50.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|359.00
|377.00
|408.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|150.00
|45.00
|-103.85
|Other Income
|52.00
|11.00
|19.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|202.00
|56.00
|-84.11
|Interest
|76.00
|67.00
|59.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|126.00
|-11.00
|-143.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|126.00
|-11.00
|-143.81
|Tax
|25.00
|-5.00
|-36.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|101.00
|-6.00
|-107.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-48.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.00
|-6.00
|-107.47
|Equity Share Capital
|80.00
|80.00
|79.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|-0.16
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|-0.16
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|-0.16
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|-0.16
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited