Sterlite Techno Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.32 crore, up 9.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,301.32 crore in December 2021 up 9.06% from Rs. 1,193.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 107.47 crore in December 2021 down 235.37% from Rs. 79.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.56 crore in December 2021 down 116.45% from Rs. 203.99 crore in December 2020.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 269.25 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)