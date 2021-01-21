Sterlite Techno Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,193.25 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,193.25 crore in December 2020 up 7.36% from Rs. 1,111.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.39 crore in December 2020 up 22.52% from Rs. 64.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.99 crore in December 2020 down 16.97% from Rs. 245.67 crore in December 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 193.25 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 41.52% over the last 12 months.