Sterlite Techno Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.00 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,768.00 crore in September 2022 up 17.28% from Rs. 1,507.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 105.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.00 crore in September 2022 down 24.93% from Rs. 269.08 crore in September 2021.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in September 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 164.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -39.53% over the last 12 months.