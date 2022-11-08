 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterlite Techno Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.00 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,768.00 crore in September 2022 up 17.28% from Rs. 1,507.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 105.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.00 crore in September 2022 down 24.93% from Rs. 269.08 crore in September 2021.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in September 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 164.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -39.53% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,768.00 1,575.00 1,507.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,768.00 1,575.00 1,507.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 742.00 903.00 718.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 -- 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 120.00 -152.00 9.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 292.00 232.00 203.74
Depreciation 82.00 82.00 74.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 439.00 478.00 312.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.00 32.00 188.35
Other Income 29.00 5.00 6.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.00 37.00 194.59
Interest 78.00 69.00 56.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.00 -32.00 137.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.00 -32.00 137.71
Tax 4.00 -8.00 35.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.00 -24.00 101.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 4.80
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.00 -24.00 106.70
Minority Interest 4.00 3.00 0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.00 1.00 -1.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.00 -20.00 105.74
Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 79.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.11 -0.51 2.67
Diluted EPS 1.10 -0.51 2.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.11 -0.51 2.67
Diluted EPS 1.10 -0.51 2.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
