Sterlite Techno Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,507.53 crore, up 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,507.53 crore in September 2021 up 30.01% from Rs. 1,159.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.74 crore in September 2021 up 80.84% from Rs. 58.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.08 crore in September 2021 up 27.06% from Rs. 211.77 crore in September 2020.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2020.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 276.50 on October 21, 2021 (NSE)