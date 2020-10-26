Sterlite Techno Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,159.53 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,159.53 crore in September 2020 down 14.72% from Rs. 1,359.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.47 crore in September 2020 down 63.36% from Rs. 159.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.77 crore in September 2020 down 28.85% from Rs. 297.65 crore in September 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.96 in September 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 156.10 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 70.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.24% over the last 12 months.