Sterlite Techno Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.34 crore, Up 39.15% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are: Net Sales at Rs 1,084.34 crore in September 2018 Up 39.15% from Rs. 779.26 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.27 crore in September 2018 Up 84.29% from Rs. 71.23 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.27 crore in September 2018 Up 56.14% from Rs. 178.86 crore in September 2017. Sterlite Techno EPS has Increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2017. Sterlite Techno shares closed at 318.80 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 22.36% over the last 12 months. Sterlite Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,084.34 876.89 779.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,084.34 876.89 779.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 438.71 269.61 248.08 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.34 5.46 2.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.35 58.80 62.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 134.33 92.54 89.64 Depreciation 49.16 44.79 43.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 243.02 205.59 206.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 224.13 200.10 126.60 Other Income 5.98 7.25 8.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.11 207.35 135.19 Interest 24.37 23.05 24.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 205.74 184.30 110.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 205.74 184.30 110.90 Tax 65.17 54.84 32.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.57 129.46 78.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -2.04 -0.98 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 138.53 128.48 78.16 Minority Interest -7.26 -7.77 -6.71 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.22 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 131.27 120.71 71.23 Equity Share Capital 80.45 80.30 80.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.27 3.01 1.78 Diluted EPS 3.23 2.97 1.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.27 3.01 1.78 Diluted EPS 3.23 2.97 1.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:03 pm