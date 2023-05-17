Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,872.00 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,872.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.33% from Rs. 1,581.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.00 crore in March 2023 up 389.66% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.00 crore in March 2023 up 129.72% from Rs. 121.89 crore in March 2022.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 164.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.81% over the last 12 months.