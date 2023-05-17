English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,872.00 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,872.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.33% from Rs. 1,581.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.00 crore in March 2023 up 389.66% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.00 crore in March 2023 up 129.72% from Rs. 121.89 crore in March 2022.

    Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

    Sterlite Techno shares closed at 164.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.81% over the last 12 months.

    Sterlite Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,872.001,882.001,581.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,872.001,882.001,581.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials812.00842.00985.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.00--0.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.0075.00-160.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost262.00253.00236.87
    Depreciation78.0078.0091.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses512.00470.00428.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.00164.00-0.30
    Other Income24.009.0031.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.00173.0030.82
    Interest89.0078.0068.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.0095.00-38.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.0095.00-38.14
    Tax34.0023.00-11.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.0072.00-26.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-17.00-27.004.59
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.0045.00-22.23
    Minority Interest2.004.002.61
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.001.00-2.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.0050.00-22.44
    Equity Share Capital80.0080.0079.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.95-0.57
    Diluted EPS2.061.95-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.95-0.57
    Diluted EPS2.061.95-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

