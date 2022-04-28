 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.97 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,581.97 crore in March 2022 up 7.25% from Rs. 1,475.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022 down 118.04% from Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.89 crore in March 2022 down 55.34% from Rs. 272.93 crore in March 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 214.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.25% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,581.97 1,355.53 1,475.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,581.97 1,355.53 1,475.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 985.93 872.52 854.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 0.09 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -160.63 -151.89 -117.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 236.87 236.72 179.08
Depreciation 91.07 90.06 61.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 428.70 448.78 303.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -140.75 195.25
Other Income 31.12 15.43 16.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.82 -125.32 211.70
Interest 68.96 66.09 53.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.14 -191.41 158.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.14 -191.41 158.31
Tax -11.32 -48.13 50.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.82 -143.28 107.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.59 3.24 -0.90
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.23 -140.04 107.07
Minority Interest 2.61 3.17 2.47
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.82 -0.23 14.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.44 -137.10 124.40
Equity Share Capital 79.55 79.44 79.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -3.45 3.13
Diluted EPS -0.57 -3.45 3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -3.45 3.13
Diluted EPS -0.57 -3.45 3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.