Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,475.01 crore, up 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,475.01 crore in March 2021 up 27.15% from Rs. 1,160.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2021 up 54.86% from Rs. 80.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.93 crore in March 2021 up 20.54% from Rs. 226.42 crore in March 2020.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2020.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 243.15 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.96% returns over the last 6 months and 166.76% over the last 12 months.