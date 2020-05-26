Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.06 crore, down 35.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.06 crore in March 2020 down 35.23% from Rs. 1,791.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.33 crore in March 2020 down 51.37% from Rs. 165.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.42 crore in March 2020 down 31.02% from Rs. 328.25 crore in March 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 98.00 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.43% over the last 12 months.