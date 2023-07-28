English
    Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,522.00 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,522.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 1,575.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2023 up 370% from Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.00 crore in June 2023 up 97.48% from Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022.
    Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.Sterlite Techno shares closed at 150.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.45% over the last 12 months.
    Sterlite Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,522.001,872.001,575.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,522.001,872.001,575.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials777.00812.00903.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-175.0029.00-152.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost253.00262.00232.00
    Depreciation81.0078.0082.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses453.00512.00478.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.00178.0032.00
    Other Income21.0024.005.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.00202.0037.00
    Interest92.0089.0069.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.00113.00-32.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.00113.00-32.00
    Tax19.0034.00-8.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.0079.00-24.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items8.00-17.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.0062.00-24.00
    Minority Interest2.002.003.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.001.001.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates54.0065.00-20.00
    Equity Share Capital80.0080.0080.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.352.07-0.51
    Diluted EPS1.352.06-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.352.07-0.51
    Diluted EPS1.352.06-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023

