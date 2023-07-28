Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,522.00 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,522.00 1,872.00 1,575.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,522.00 1,872.00 1,575.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 777.00 812.00 903.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.00 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -175.00 29.00 -152.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 253.00 262.00 232.00 Depreciation 81.00 78.00 82.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 453.00 512.00 478.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.00 178.00 32.00 Other Income 21.00 24.00 5.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.00 202.00 37.00 Interest 92.00 89.00 69.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.00 113.00 -32.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.00 113.00 -32.00 Tax 19.00 34.00 -8.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.00 79.00 -24.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 8.00 -17.00 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.00 62.00 -24.00 Minority Interest 2.00 2.00 3.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 1.00 1.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.00 65.00 -20.00 Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 80.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.35 2.07 -0.51 Diluted EPS 1.35 2.06 -0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.35 2.07 -0.51 Diluted EPS 1.35 2.06 -0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited