Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,575.00 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,575.00 crore in June 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 1,309.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2022 down 117.28% from Rs. 115.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022 down 50.09% from Rs. 238.43 crore in June 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 147.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.