 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,575.00 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,575.00 crore in June 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 1,309.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2022 down 117.28% from Rs. 115.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022 down 50.09% from Rs. 238.43 crore in June 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 147.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,575.00 1,581.97 1,309.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,575.00 1,581.97 1,309.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 903.00 985.93 659.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.33 1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -152.00 -160.63 -71.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.00 236.87 193.37
Depreciation 82.00 91.07 69.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 478.00 428.70 294.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.00 -0.30 162.01
Other Income 5.00 31.12 6.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.00 30.82 168.54
Interest 69.00 68.96 49.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.00 -38.14 119.12
Exceptional Items -- -- 16.23
P/L Before Tax -32.00 -38.14 135.35
Tax -8.00 -11.32 38.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.00 -26.82 96.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 4.59 1.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.00 -22.23 98.26
Minority Interest 3.00 2.61 8.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 -2.82 8.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -20.00 -22.44 115.75
Equity Share Capital 80.00 79.55 79.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.57 2.92
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.57 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.57 2.92
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.57 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.