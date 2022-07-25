Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,575.00 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y
July 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,575.00 crore in June 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 1,309.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2022 down 117.28% from Rs. 115.75 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.00 crore in June 2022 down 50.09% from Rs. 238.43 crore in June 2021.
Sterlite Techno shares closed at 147.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.
|Sterlite Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,575.00
|1,581.97
|1,309.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,575.00
|1,581.97
|1,309.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|903.00
|985.93
|659.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.33
|1.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-152.00
|-160.63
|-71.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|232.00
|236.87
|193.37
|Depreciation
|82.00
|91.07
|69.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|478.00
|428.70
|294.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.00
|-0.30
|162.01
|Other Income
|5.00
|31.12
|6.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.00
|30.82
|168.54
|Interest
|69.00
|68.96
|49.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.00
|-38.14
|119.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|16.23
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.00
|-38.14
|135.35
|Tax
|-8.00
|-11.32
|38.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.00
|-26.82
|96.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|4.59
|1.29
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.00
|-22.23
|98.26
|Minority Interest
|3.00
|2.61
|8.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|-2.82
|8.73
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.00
|-22.44
|115.75
|Equity Share Capital
|80.00
|79.55
|79.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|2.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.57
|2.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited