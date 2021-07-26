Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,309.23 crore, up 49.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,309.23 crore in June 2021 up 49.42% from Rs. 876.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.75 crore in June 2021 up 1842.11% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.43 crore in June 2021 up 81.72% from Rs. 131.21 crore in June 2020.

Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 300.05 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)