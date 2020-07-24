Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 876.20 crore, down 38.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.20 crore in June 2020 down 38.81% from Rs. 1,431.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2020 down 95.78% from Rs. 141.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.21 crore in June 2020 down 60.49% from Rs. 332.12 crore in June 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.51 in June 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 137.00 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.