Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Techno Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 876.20 crore, down 38.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.20 crore in June 2020 down 38.81% from Rs. 1,431.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2020 down 95.78% from Rs. 141.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.21 crore in June 2020 down 60.49% from Rs. 332.12 crore in June 2019.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.51 in June 2019.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 137.00 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.

Sterlite Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations876.201,160.061,431.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations876.201,160.061,431.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials396.51515.99666.31
Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.410.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.5122.6540.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost147.06152.04146.25
Depreciation74.1976.8268.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses189.13252.95255.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.49139.20255.04
Other Income9.5310.408.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.02149.60263.78
Interest50.0559.3146.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9790.29217.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.9790.29217.50
Tax4.1213.1273.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.8577.17144.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.59-3.36-1.31
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.2673.81142.87
Minority Interest3.706.52-1.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.9680.33141.38
Equity Share Capital79.8980.7980.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.151.993.51
Diluted EPS0.151.973.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.151.993.51
Diluted EPS0.151.973.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterlite Techno #Sterlite Technologies

