Sterlite Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,882.00 crore, up 38.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,882.00 crore in December 2022 up 38.84% from Rs. 1,355.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2022 up 136.47% from Rs. 137.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.00 crore in December 2022 up 811.85% from Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2021.
Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021.
|Sterlite Techno shares closed at 179.60 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.
|Sterlite Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,882.00
|1,768.00
|1,355.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,882.00
|1,768.00
|1,355.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|842.00
|742.00
|872.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.00
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|75.00
|120.00
|-151.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|253.00
|292.00
|236.72
|Depreciation
|78.00
|82.00
|90.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|470.00
|439.00
|448.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|164.00
|91.00
|-140.75
|Other Income
|9.00
|29.00
|15.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|173.00
|120.00
|-125.32
|Interest
|78.00
|78.00
|66.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|95.00
|42.00
|-191.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|95.00
|42.00
|-191.41
|Tax
|23.00
|4.00
|-48.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|72.00
|38.00
|-143.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-27.00
|--
|3.24
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.00
|38.00
|-140.04
|Minority Interest
|4.00
|4.00
|3.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|2.00
|-0.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|50.00
|44.00
|-137.10
|Equity Share Capital
|80.00
|80.00
|79.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|1.11
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|1.10
|-3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|1.11
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|1.10
|-3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited