Sterlite Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,882.00 crore, up 38.84% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,882.00 1,768.00 1,355.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,882.00 1,768.00 1,355.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 842.00 742.00 872.52 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.00 0.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 75.00 120.00 -151.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 253.00 292.00 236.72 Depreciation 78.00 82.00 90.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 470.00 439.00 448.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.00 91.00 -140.75 Other Income 9.00 29.00 15.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.00 120.00 -125.32 Interest 78.00 78.00 66.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.00 42.00 -191.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 95.00 42.00 -191.41 Tax 23.00 4.00 -48.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.00 38.00 -143.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -27.00 -- 3.24 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.00 38.00 -140.04 Minority Interest 4.00 4.00 3.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 2.00 -0.23 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.00 44.00 -137.10 Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 79.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.11 -3.45 Diluted EPS 1.95 1.10 -3.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.11 -3.45 Diluted EPS 1.95 1.10 -3.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited