    Sterlite Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,882.00 crore, up 38.84% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,882.00 crore in December 2022 up 38.84% from Rs. 1,355.53 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2022 up 136.47% from Rs. 137.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.00 crore in December 2022 up 811.85% from Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2021.
    Sterlite Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021.Sterlite Techno shares closed at 179.60 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.
    Sterlite Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,882.001,768.001,355.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,882.001,768.001,355.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials842.00742.00872.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.000.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks75.00120.00-151.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost253.00292.00236.72
    Depreciation78.0082.0090.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses470.00439.00448.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.0091.00-140.75
    Other Income9.0029.0015.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.00120.00-125.32
    Interest78.0078.0066.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.0042.00-191.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.0042.00-191.41
    Tax23.004.00-48.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.0038.00-143.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-27.00--3.24
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.0038.00-140.04
    Minority Interest4.004.003.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.002.00-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.0044.00-137.10
    Equity Share Capital80.0080.0079.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.11-3.45
    Diluted EPS1.951.10-3.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.11-3.45
    Diluted EPS1.951.10-3.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited