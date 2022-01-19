Sterlite Techno Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,355.53 crore, up 3.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,355.53 crore in December 2021 up 3.13% from Rs. 1,314.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.10 crore in December 2021 down 258.24% from Rs. 86.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2021 down 114.83% from Rs. 237.71 crore in December 2020.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 269.25 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)