Sterlite Techno Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,202.66 crore, down 9.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,202.66 crore in December 2019 down 9.9% from Rs. 1,334.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.63 crore in December 2019 down 63.85% from Rs. 145.60 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.44 crore in December 2019 down 18.7% from Rs. 304.35 crore in December 2018.

Sterlite Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.62 in December 2018.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 125.15 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months and -56.29% over the last 12 months.