App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 163
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Tech Q2 net profit rises 22% to Rs 160 crore

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 131 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Broadband technology firm Sterlite Technologies on Thursday recorded a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 160 crore during the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 131 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue increased 25 per cent to Rs 1,360 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,084 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Close

"Data, analytics and customer experience are the primary drivers of exponential growth in the industry today. This is that early moment in the connected future when we can adopt new technologies and drive inclusive growth," Sterlite Technologies (STL) Chief Executive Officer Anand Agarwal said.

related news

STL Chief Financial Officer Anupam Jindal said the growth has come despite sluggish demand in the market.

"We have had an order book of Rs 8,100 crore by the end of September 30, 2019. We have had an order book of around Rs 10,000 crore in the past. We look to achieve same level of order in next 6-9 month," Jindal said.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #Business #Results #Sterlite Technologies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.