Sterling Wilson Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.72 crore, down 52.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 618.72 crore in March 2022 down 52.44% from Rs. 1,300.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.13% from Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.87% from Rs. 115.43 crore in March 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 367.35 on April 08, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|618.72
|1,035.49
|1,300.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|618.72
|1,035.49
|1,300.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1,001.42
|1,013.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.01
|31.69
|38.56
|Depreciation
|1.46
|3.19
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|657.40
|24.77
|411.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.15
|-25.58
|-165.12
|Other Income
|21.21
|18.31
|47.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.94
|-7.27
|-117.77
|Interest
|18.93
|27.61
|17.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.87
|-34.88
|-134.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.87
|-34.88
|-134.77
|Tax
|-9.82
|-2.61
|-36.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.05
|-32.27
|-98.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.05
|-32.27
|-98.60
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-2.01
|-6.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|-2.01
|-6.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-2.01
|-6.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|-2.01
|-6.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited