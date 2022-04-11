 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Wilson Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.72 crore, down 52.44% Y-o-Y

Apr 11, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.72 crore in March 2022 down 52.44% from Rs. 1,300.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.13% from Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.87% from Rs. 115.43 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 367.35 on April 08, 2022 (NSE)

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 618.72 1,035.49 1,300.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 618.72 1,035.49 1,300.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1,001.42 1,013.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.01 31.69 38.56
Depreciation 1.46 3.19 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 657.40 24.77 411.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -70.15 -25.58 -165.12
Other Income 21.21 18.31 47.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.94 -7.27 -117.77
Interest 18.93 27.61 17.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.87 -34.88 -134.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.87 -34.88 -134.77
Tax -9.82 -2.61 -36.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -58.05 -32.27 -98.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -58.05 -32.27 -98.60
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 16.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.62 -2.01 -6.15
Diluted EPS -3.62 -2.01 -6.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.06 -2.01 -6.15
Diluted EPS -3.62 -2.01 -6.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterling & Wilson #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
first published: Apr 11, 2022 03:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.