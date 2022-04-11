Sterling Wilson Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.72 crore, down 52.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.72 crore in March 2022 down 52.44% from Rs. 1,300.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.05 crore in March 2022 up 41.13% from Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.87% from Rs. 115.43 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 367.35 on April 08, 2022 (NSE)