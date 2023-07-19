Sterling Wilson Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.87 crore, down 51.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.87 crore in June 2023 down 51.61% from Rs. 793.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.80 crore in June 2023 up 78.08% from Rs. 104.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 86.02 crore in June 2022.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 332.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.74% over the last 12 months.