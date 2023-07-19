English
    Sterling Wilson Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.87 crore, down 51.61% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.87 crore in June 2023 down 51.61% from Rs. 793.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.80 crore in June 2023 up 78.08% from Rs. 104.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 86.02 crore in June 2022.

    Sterling Wilson shares closed at 332.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.87158.05793.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.87158.05793.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----812.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9435.4634.84
    Depreciation1.581.431.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses366.33238.9258.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.98-117.76-114.19
    Other Income48.3029.5526.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.32-88.21-87.71
    Interest52.1259.2614.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.80-147.47-101.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.80-147.47-101.96
    Tax--3.232.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.80-150.70-104.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.80-150.70-104.02
    Equity Share Capital18.9718.9718.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-7.95-5.48
    Diluted EPS-1.20-7.95-5.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-7.95-5.48
    Diluted EPS-1.20-7.95-5.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterling & Wilson #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

