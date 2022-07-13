 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling Wilson Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 846.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.02 crore in June 2022 down 195.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.02 crore in June 2022 down 173.08% from Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 793.32 618.72 846.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 793.32 618.72 846.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 812.08 -- 763.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.84 30.01 30.29
Depreciation 1.69 1.46 1.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.90 657.40 117.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -114.19 -70.15 -66.38
Other Income 26.48 21.21 33.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -87.71 -48.94 -33.12
Interest 14.25 18.93 11.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -101.96 -67.87 -45.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -101.96 -67.87 -45.10
Tax 2.06 -9.82 -9.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -104.02 -58.05 -35.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -104.02 -58.05 -35.16
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 16.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.48 -3.62 -2.19
Diluted EPS -5.48 -3.62 -2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.48 -3.06 -2.19
Diluted EPS -5.48 -3.62 -2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 13, 2022
