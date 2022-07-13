Sterling Wilson Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 846.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.02 crore in June 2022 down 195.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.02 crore in June 2022 down 173.08% from Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)