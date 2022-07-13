Sterling Wilson Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 846.39 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.02 crore in June 2022 down 195.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.02 crore in June 2022 down 173.08% from Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|793.32
|618.72
|846.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|793.32
|618.72
|846.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|812.08
|--
|763.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.84
|30.01
|30.29
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.46
|1.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.90
|657.40
|117.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.19
|-70.15
|-66.38
|Other Income
|26.48
|21.21
|33.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.71
|-48.94
|-33.12
|Interest
|14.25
|18.93
|11.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-101.96
|-67.87
|-45.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-101.96
|-67.87
|-45.10
|Tax
|2.06
|-9.82
|-9.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.02
|-58.05
|-35.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-104.02
|-58.05
|-35.16
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-3.62
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-3.62
|-2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-3.06
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-3.62
|-2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
