    Sterling Wilson Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

    July 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 793.32 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 846.39 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.02 crore in June 2022 down 195.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.02 crore in June 2022 down 173.08% from Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2021.

    Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations793.32618.72846.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations793.32618.72846.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials812.08--763.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.8430.0130.29
    Depreciation1.691.461.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.90657.40117.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-114.19-70.15-66.38
    Other Income26.4821.2133.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.71-48.94-33.12
    Interest14.2518.9311.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-101.96-67.87-45.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-101.96-67.87-45.10
    Tax2.06-9.82-9.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-104.02-58.05-35.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-104.02-58.05-35.16
    Equity Share Capital18.9718.9716.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.48-3.62-2.19
    Diluted EPS-5.48-3.62-2.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.48-3.06-2.19
    Diluted EPS-5.48-3.62-2.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:44 am
