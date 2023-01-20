Sterling Wilson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore in December 2022 down 71.75% from Rs. 1,035.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.99 crore in December 2022 down 39.42% from Rs. 32.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|292.56
|213.98
|1,035.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|292.56
|213.98
|1,035.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|294.07
|129.27
|1,001.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.40
|36.36
|31.69
|Depreciation
|2.15
|1.42
|3.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.09
|188.96
|24.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.15
|-142.03
|-25.58
|Other Income
|40.29
|117.94
|18.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|-24.09
|-7.27
|Interest
|36.60
|30.99
|27.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.46
|-55.08
|-34.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.46
|-55.08
|-34.88
|Tax
|2.53
|0.23
|-2.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.99
|-55.31
|-32.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.99
|-55.31
|-32.27
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|18.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|-2.92
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|-2.92
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|-2.92
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|-2.92
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
