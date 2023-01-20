 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Wilson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore in December 2022 down 71.75% from Rs. 1,035.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.99 crore in December 2022 down 39.42% from Rs. 32.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.56 213.98 1,035.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.56 213.98 1,035.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 294.07 129.27 1,001.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.40 36.36 31.69
Depreciation 2.15 1.42 3.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.09 188.96 24.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -46.15 -142.03 -25.58
Other Income 40.29 117.94 18.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.86 -24.09 -7.27
Interest 36.60 30.99 27.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -42.46 -55.08 -34.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -42.46 -55.08 -34.88
Tax 2.53 0.23 -2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.99 -55.31 -32.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.99 -55.31 -32.27
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 18.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.37 -2.92 -2.01
Diluted EPS -2.37 -2.92 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.37 -2.92 -2.01
Diluted EPS -2.37 -2.92 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterling & Wilson #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm