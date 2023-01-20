Sterling Wilson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore in December 2022 down 71.75% from Rs. 1,035.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.99 crore in December 2022 down 39.42% from Rs. 32.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.