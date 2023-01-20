Sterling Wilson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 292.56 crore in December 2022 down 71.75% from Rs. 1,035.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.99 crore in December 2022 down 39.42% from Rs. 32.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

    Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.56213.981,035.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.56213.981,035.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials294.07129.271,001.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.4036.3631.69
    Depreciation2.151.423.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.09188.9624.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.15-142.03-25.58
    Other Income40.29117.9418.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.86-24.09-7.27
    Interest36.6030.9927.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-42.46-55.08-34.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-42.46-55.08-34.88
    Tax2.530.23-2.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-44.99-55.31-32.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-44.99-55.31-32.27
    Equity Share Capital18.9718.9718.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.37-2.92-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.37-2.92-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.37-2.92-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.37-2.92-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

