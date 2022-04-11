Sterling Wilson Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.03 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,071.03 crore in March 2022 down 21.51% from Rs. 1,364.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.30 crore in March 2022 up 63.59% from Rs. 346.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.80 crore in March 2022 up 72.94% from Rs. 372.52 crore in March 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 367.35 on April 08, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,071.03
|1,494.86
|1,364.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,071.03
|1,494.86
|1,364.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1,790.10
|1,069.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.33
|58.94
|55.42
|Depreciation
|3.82
|4.49
|5.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,139.94
|36.90
|664.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-128.06
|-395.57
|-429.32
|Other Income
|23.44
|7.37
|51.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.62
|-388.20
|-377.53
|Interest
|18.83
|28.25
|22.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-123.45
|-416.45
|-400.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-123.45
|-416.45
|-400.46
|Tax
|3.16
|12.33
|-55.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-126.61
|-428.78
|-344.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-126.61
|-428.78
|-344.80
|Minority Interest
|0.31
|6.37
|-2.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-126.30
|-422.41
|-346.85
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.44
|-26.31
|-21.63
|Diluted EPS
|-5.44
|-26.31
|-21.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.67
|-26.31
|-21.63
|Diluted EPS
|-5.44
|-26.31
|-21.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited