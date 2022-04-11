Sterling Wilson Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.03 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,071.03 crore in March 2022 down 21.51% from Rs. 1,364.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.30 crore in March 2022 up 63.59% from Rs. 346.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.80 crore in March 2022 up 72.94% from Rs. 372.52 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 367.35 on April 08, 2022 (NSE)