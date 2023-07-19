English
    Sterling Wilson Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.96 crore, down 57.33% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.96 crore in June 2023 down 57.33% from Rs. 1,206.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.47 crore in June 2023 up 73.02% from Rs. 353.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 up 91.22% from Rs. 339.74 crore in June 2022.

    Sterling Wilson shares closed at 332.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.9688.431,206.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.9688.431,206.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1,386.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.6761.2660.18
    Depreciation3.423.833.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses493.50379.29103.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.63-355.95-347.33
    Other Income7.39-2.074.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.24-358.02-343.20
    Interest62.0959.5014.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-95.33-417.52-357.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-95.33-417.52-357.86
    Tax-0.013.59-1.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-95.32-421.11-355.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-95.32-421.11-355.99
    Minority Interest-0.153.662.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-95.47-417.45-353.91
    Equity Share Capital18.9718.9718.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-22.00-18.66
    Diluted EPS-5.03-22.00-18.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-22.00-18.66
    Diluted EPS-5.03-22.00-18.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

