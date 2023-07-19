Sterling Wilson Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.96 crore, down 57.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.96 crore in June 2023 down 57.33% from Rs. 1,206.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.47 crore in June 2023 up 73.02% from Rs. 353.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 up 91.22% from Rs. 339.74 crore in June 2022.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 332.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.74% over the last 12 months.