Sterling Wilson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.93 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,206.93 crore in June 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 1,194.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 353.91 crore in June 2022 down 364.94% from Rs. 76.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 339.74 crore in June 2022 down 377.57% from Rs. 71.14 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.10 on July 12, 2022 (NSE)

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,206.93 1,071.03 1,194.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,206.93 1,071.03 1,194.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,386.68 -- 1,135.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.18 55.33 54.60
Depreciation 3.46 3.82 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.94 1,139.94 108.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -347.33 -128.06 -106.79
Other Income 4.13 23.44 32.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -343.20 -104.62 -74.22
Interest 14.66 18.83 12.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -357.86 -123.45 -86.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -357.86 -123.45 -86.74
Tax -1.87 3.16 -10.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -355.99 -126.61 -76.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -355.99 -126.61 -76.02
Minority Interest 2.08 0.31 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -353.91 -126.30 -76.12
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 16.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.66 -5.44 -4.75
Diluted EPS -18.66 -5.44 -4.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.66 -6.67 -4.75
Diluted EPS -18.66 -5.44 -4.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

