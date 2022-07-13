Sterling Wilson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.93 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,206.93 crore in June 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 1,194.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 353.91 crore in June 2022 down 364.94% from Rs. 76.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 339.74 crore in June 2022 down 377.57% from Rs. 71.14 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.10 on July 12, 2022 (NSE)