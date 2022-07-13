Sterling Wilson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.93 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y
July 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,206.93 crore in June 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 1,194.63 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 353.91 crore in June 2022 down 364.94% from Rs. 76.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 339.74 crore in June 2022 down 377.57% from Rs. 71.14 crore in June 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 309.10 on July 12, 2022 (NSE)
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,206.93
|1,071.03
|1,194.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,206.93
|1,071.03
|1,194.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,386.68
|--
|1,135.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.18
|55.33
|54.60
|Depreciation
|3.46
|3.82
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.94
|1,139.94
|108.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-347.33
|-128.06
|-106.79
|Other Income
|4.13
|23.44
|32.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-343.20
|-104.62
|-74.22
|Interest
|14.66
|18.83
|12.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-357.86
|-123.45
|-86.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-357.86
|-123.45
|-86.74
|Tax
|-1.87
|3.16
|-10.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-355.99
|-126.61
|-76.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-355.99
|-126.61
|-76.02
|Minority Interest
|2.08
|0.31
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-353.91
|-126.30
|-76.12
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.66
|-5.44
|-4.75
|Diluted EPS
|-18.66
|-5.44
|-4.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.66
|-6.67
|-4.75
|Diluted EPS
|-18.66
|-5.44
|-4.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited