Sterling Wilson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 72.78% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in December 2022 down 72.78% from Rs. 1,494.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.24 crore in December 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 422.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2022 up 86.16% from Rs. 383.71 crore in December 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.96 312.69 1,494.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.96 312.69 1,494.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 439.76 157.82 1,790.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.91 63.50 58.94
Depreciation 4.11 3.30 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -31.90 461.56 36.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -67.92 -373.49 -395.57
Other Income 10.69 98.11 7.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.23 -275.38 -388.20
Interest 37.91 32.84 28.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -95.14 -308.22 -416.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -95.14 -308.22 -416.45
Tax 4.01 -9.51 12.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -99.15 -298.71 -428.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -99.15 -298.71 -428.78
Minority Interest -2.09 1.76 6.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -101.24 -296.95 -422.41
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 18.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.34 -15.65 -26.31
Diluted EPS -5.34 -15.65 -26.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.34 -15.75 -26.31
Diluted EPS -5.34 -15.65 -26.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterling & Wilson #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm