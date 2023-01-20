Sterling Wilson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 72.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in December 2022 down 72.78% from Rs. 1,494.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.24 crore in December 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 422.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2022 up 86.16% from Rs. 383.71 crore in December 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.