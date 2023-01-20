Sterling Wilson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 72.78% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in December 2022 down 72.78% from Rs. 1,494.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.24 crore in December 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 422.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2022 up 86.16% from Rs. 383.71 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|406.96
|312.69
|1,494.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|406.96
|312.69
|1,494.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|439.76
|157.82
|1,790.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.91
|63.50
|58.94
|Depreciation
|4.11
|3.30
|4.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-31.90
|461.56
|36.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.92
|-373.49
|-395.57
|Other Income
|10.69
|98.11
|7.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.23
|-275.38
|-388.20
|Interest
|37.91
|32.84
|28.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-95.14
|-308.22
|-416.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-95.14
|-308.22
|-416.45
|Tax
|4.01
|-9.51
|12.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-99.15
|-298.71
|-428.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-99.15
|-298.71
|-428.78
|Minority Interest
|-2.09
|1.76
|6.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-101.24
|-296.95
|-422.41
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|18.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|-15.65
|-26.31
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|-15.65
|-26.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|-15.75
|-26.31
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|-15.65
|-26.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
