    Sterling Wilson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 72.78% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in December 2022 down 72.78% from Rs. 1,494.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.24 crore in December 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 422.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2022 up 86.16% from Rs. 383.71 crore in December 2021.

    Sterling Wilson shares closed at 263.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations406.96312.691,494.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations406.96312.691,494.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials439.76157.821,790.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.9163.5058.94
    Depreciation4.113.304.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-31.90461.5636.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-67.92-373.49-395.57
    Other Income10.6998.117.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.23-275.38-388.20
    Interest37.9132.8428.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-95.14-308.22-416.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-95.14-308.22-416.45
    Tax4.01-9.5112.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-99.15-298.71-428.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-99.15-298.71-428.78
    Minority Interest-2.091.766.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-101.24-296.95-422.41
    Equity Share Capital18.9718.9718.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.34-15.65-26.31
    Diluted EPS-5.34-15.65-26.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.34-15.75-26.31
    Diluted EPS-5.34-15.65-26.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm