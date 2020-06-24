Sterling & Wils Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,474.86 crore, down 36.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling & Wilson Solar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,474.86 crore in March 2020 down 36.91% from Rs. 2,337.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.39 crore in March 2020 up 127.56% from Rs. 78.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.54 crore in March 2020 up 63.32% from Rs. 152.18 crore in March 2019.
Sterling & Wils EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.
Sterling & Wils shares closed at 172.20 on June 23, 2020 (NSE)
|Sterling & Wilson Solar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,474.86
|873.09
|2,337.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.13
|Total Income From Operations
|1,474.86
|873.09
|2,337.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,094.31
|683.48
|1,144.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-3.45
|29.18
|3.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.64
|31.86
|66.75
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.78
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|248.77
|125.89
|1,014.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.21
|0.91
|107.73
|Other Income
|158.94
|86.74
|43.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.15
|87.65
|151.39
|Interest
|18.47
|45.82
|28.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|228.68
|41.83
|123.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|228.68
|41.83
|123.19
|Tax
|50.29
|11.44
|44.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|178.39
|30.39
|78.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|178.39
|30.39
|78.39
|Equity Share Capital
|16.04
|16.04
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|422.98
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.12
|1.90
|--
|Diluted EPS
|11.12
|1.90
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.12
|1.90
|--
|Diluted EPS
|11.12
|1.90
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:09 pm