Sterling & Wils Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,474.86 crore, down 36.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,474.86 crore in March 2020 down 36.91% from Rs. 2,337.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.39 crore in March 2020 up 127.56% from Rs. 78.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.54 crore in March 2020 up 63.32% from Rs. 152.18 crore in March 2019.

Sterling & Wils EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Sterling & Wils shares closed at 172.20 on June 23, 2020 (NSE)